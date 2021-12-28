Health & Fitness

Wake county doubles capacity at COVID-19 testing sites after Christmas holiday

By
'Expect delays' Post-Christmas lines at Wake testing sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is doubling its capacity to test for COVID-19 post-Christmas. About 13,000 appointments are scheduled each day.

There have been lines outside of the county's five testing sites as people are trying to make sure they're still healthy after holiday celebrations.

"It's super long," said Raleigh resident Kysean Lyons.

Lyons spent Christmas with family but doesn't feel comfortable seeing friends until everyone gets a negative result.

"Everybody's coming back from college. I wanted to hang with my buddies. I was kind of scared about that because they were up in college," said Lyons.

Resident do need to make an appointment to test at Wake County sites.

The LGBT Center of Raleigh is trying to make efforts easier and welcoming walk-ins every Monday. The Center offers free rapid testing.

"Today has been great - a great turn out," said Kori Hennessey of the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

President Biden acknowledges that testing sites around the country are dealing with a crush of people.

Biden held a meeting with governors Monday afternoon, as COVID-19 cases are rising coming out of the holidays.

"There is no federal situation. This gets solved on the state level," said Biden.

The President expressed desire to ramp up COVID testing, get more shots in arms, and provide additional support to hospitals.

"Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic," said Biden.

Residents can always request a free, at-home testing kit and it can be overnighted to your home.
