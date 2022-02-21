'I see that they're happy': Some Wake parents 'happy' WCPSS removing mask mandate in 'coming days'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A series of changes are expected this week across central North Carolina based on Governor Cooper's mask mandate recommendation.
The governor made an announcement at a news conference Thursday recommending schools and local governments end their mask mandates. He says the state's COVID-19 metrics keep moving in the right direction.
Cumberland County lifted its policy Sunday evening at 5PM.
Orange County schools will be discussing the matter at a board meeting scheduled for Monday, where they plan to make face coverings optional for kids.
Wake County will end the mask requirement on Friday.
The state's largest school district is hustling to update its policy. The Wake County School District announced Friday it will loosen the requirement soon.
There have been protests nearly every Tuesday outside of the Wake County Board of Education meetings.
Some parents have been pushing for a change.
"You start messing with people's families and their kids, and their future and their education, parents are going to fight back," Wake parent Steve Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom's happy his kids will finally be able to ditch the face coverings.
"I see that they're happy. They're grateful this is going to happen and (there's) relief in their faces, in their voices. That's great and we love that, but it is a guarded hope because we don't want to go back to this again," said Bergstrom.
Two Triangle counties, Durham and Orange, are staying the course and are keeping the mask requirement in place.
