Wake County to end COVID-19 mask mandate Friday, Feb. 25

ABC11's Josh Chapin reports that Raleigh will also be putting an end to its mask requirement at the same time.
🚨 🚨 on 😷.— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) February 18, 2022
Wake County will be rescinding its indoor mask order as of NEXT Friday. @RaleighGov has its own order for it that will be dropped too. @maryannbaldwin told me she wanted to do it in lockstep with @WakeGOV and this seems to be happening #abc11 #Covid_19
Both Wake County and Raleigh are expected to release more details about their plans to stop requiring masks at indoor public areas soon. Stay with ABC11 as we update this story as soon as those details are available.
In early February, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said COVID-19 metrics were too high to safely end the mask mandate. She met with Wake County leaders at the time and all agreed to keep the mask rules in place.
She said at the time she hoped to lift masking requirements soon but would first need to see the COVID-19 metrics improve.
"If we have to wait two more weeks to get there, let's be smart and get us to the finish line as opposed to jumping the gun," she said two weeks ago.
State calls for end to mask mandates
All of this comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders said COVID-19 metrics were improving enough to end mandating mask wearing.
"As a result of all of these factors, I encourage schools and local governments to end their mask mandates," Cooper said Thursday.
The North Carolina Medical Society issued a statement supporting the governor's recommendations. The society, whose members represent physicians and physician assistants said it's now time to use what we know to "critically and judiciously" plan the transition into an endemic.
The North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors also supported the end to mask requirements. Like many other health professionals, the group said masks were still effective tools but no longer needed to be required for every single person.
"We are not stating that masks are bad or ineffective, but that everyone's situation is unique, and some may feel comfortable continuing to wear a mask in public. They should have every right to do so."