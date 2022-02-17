Gov. Roy Cooper to encourage cities, counties, schools to drop mask mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper will encourage local officials to roll back their indoor mask requirements, including at schools, sources in the Governor's office told ABC11.
Cooper will make the announcement Thursday at a 3 p.m. news conference from the Emergency Operations Center.
"Throughout the pandemic, we've continually evaluated safety measures to know what's needed at that moment," spokeswoman Sadie Weiner said. "Given declining numbers and available vaccines, the Governor will encourage ending local mask mandates."
Last summer, Cooper dropped the statewide indoor mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations plummeted, and he resisted calls to reimplement the requirement during the Delta variant surge in the fall, and then again with Omicron this winter.
Instead, the administration effectively punted to city and county governments, as well as individual school districts.
Face coverings remain required at most schools in central North Carolina, but districts have started rolling back the requirements. Here's an updated list of where your district stands.
Lee County school leaders will meet also meet Thursday about mask rules, as will Wayne County.
Dr. David Wohl from UNC Healthcare told ABC11 earlier this week it's still too soon to be removing masks while many kids remain unvaccinated and masks are an effective way to help protect them.
"I think we have to do a better job of protecting our kids, especially since a lot of them are not vaccinated, and protecting our teachers. So if it was up to me, I would wait just a little while longer," Wohl said.
The debate over masks has indeed intensified after states like Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Oregon have all announced plans to make masks optional in schools by the end of March.
"If a child has bad diabetes, if a child is suffering from cancer and getting chemotherapy -- by all means, by all means," Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy, R-NC, told ABC11 about masks in schools. "As a physician, I have to be objective, I have to be objective and take emotion out of it and say look, this is what the truth is, this is what reality is and say look, you know it's really, really not necessary, and in fact, I think harmful to children."
Murphy, a practicing urologist in Greenville, has recently petitioned the National Institutes of Health to initiate new studies to evaluate whether lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions, while helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19, may have inadvertently caused more harm to others.
"Because we shut everything down, people were told not to go to emergency rooms for two or three months or go see your doctor, and we know for a fact that 9 million cancer screenings didn't occur," Murphy, who said he supported early lockdowns in March 2020, explained. "We also know at-home deaths spiked because people may have had strokes or stress pains."
Meanwhile, U.S. health groups continue to promote COVID-19 vaccines as a safe way to reduce severe cases of COVID-19 and subsequent hospitalizations and deaths, even in children.
"So it is true that omicron is less virulent and causes less severe disease, but because we've seen so many children get infected, unfortunately, we have seen too many kids that have gotten severely impacted by COVID-19," Adm. Rachel Levine, MD, the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health, told ABC11. "It is not clear what some of the long-term impacts of having COVID will be, which highlights the importance of our current vaccination programs for children."
