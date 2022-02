To mask or not to mask? Here's where school districts in central North Carolina stand

Chatham County Schools - masks are required.

Cumberland County Schools - masks are optional

Durham Public Schools - masks are required

Edgecombe County Schools - masks are required

Franklin County Schools - masks are required

Granville County Schools - current mask requirement under review

Halifax County Schools - masks are required

Roanoke Rapids Graded School District - masks are optional starting Feb. 21

Weldon City Schools- masks are required

Harnett County Schools - masks are optional

Hoke County Schools - masks are required

Johnston County Schools - masks are optional starting Feb. 21

Lee County Schools - masks are required

Moore County Schools - masks are optional

Nash County Schools - masks are required

Northampton County Schools - masks are required

Orange County Schools - masks are required

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools - masks are required

Person County Schools - masks are required

Sampson County Schools - masks are optional

Clinton City Schools - masks are required

Vance County Schools - masks are required

Wake County Public School System - masks are required

Warren County Schools - masks are required

Wayne County - policy varies from school to school

Wilson County Schools - masks are required

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As COVID-19 metrics continue to improve, school districts are reassessing their face-mask policies for students, staffers and guests.Policies vary by school system, so here is a handy list of where counties in the ABC11 viewing area stand.School districts are required by state law to revisit the masking policy at least once per month.