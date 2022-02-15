Education

At protest, Wake County parents urge school board to ease mask mandate

By
EMBED <>More Videos

At protest, Wake County parents urge school board to ease mask mandate

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Wake County parents and activists rallied outside of the Wake County School Board meeting on Tuesday, urging members to change their mask policy, though a vote was not scheduled to take place.

"We're putting the pressure on," said Wake parent Jessica Lewis. "A lot of schools are going mask optional so Wake County needs to be next."

Beginning Tuesday, masks are optional in Moore County schools.

Johnston County students will be allowed to ditch them next Monday.

Beyond North Carolina, governors in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Nevada and Oregon have loosened restrictions.

New Jersey is lifting its face-covering requirement next month.

Lewis has been fighting for a medical exemption for her second-grade son.

She says he has anxiety and suffers from a syndrome that'll cause him to become physically ill.

Lewis says her son once got sick in his mask and had to put it back on.

She said the masking is affecting his mental health.

"He said "I have to sit in the back of the classroom now,' and he feels singled out. This morning was a rough morning going to school for that reason," said Lewis. "I'm not anti-mask. I want mask optional."

Parent Irina Comer said she's envious of parents in other school districts.

She worries for her kindergartner and feels the policy stunts children's social and educational development.

"They have trouble learning letters and alphabets. My older son is 6. I can hardly understand him when he's masked. He says it's harder for him to understand his classmates and teachers when they're masked up," said Comer.

In North Carolina, school boards are required by law to vote on their masking policies every month.

There was a lengthy discussion among the Wake County School Board during the last vote. The policy stayed in place.

The next vote is scheduled for March 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcarywake countychild abuseface maskprotestcoronavirusschool safetystudent safetyrallycovid 19 pandemicwake county schools
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sheriff IDs 8 people aboard small plane that crashed off NC coast
Biden says US ready to defuse Russia-Ukraine crisis
Impostor scams target NC financial accounts
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
LATEST: NC COVID cases dip to lowest level since mid-December
Free Prom Shoppe in Apex returns after two-year hiatus
Child missing for 2 years found under stairs in New York home
Show More
Disneyland to drop indoor mask requirement for vaccinated guests
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Simone Biles announces she is engaged to NFL player
Woman surprises 400 NC widows with flower bouquets
Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled
More TOP STORIES News