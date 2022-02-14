5 area school districts to review COVID-19 mask requirements for students, staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Five school districts will weigh in on the future of mask mandates for students and staff members today.
School boards in Chatham, Moore, Edgecombe, Northampton and Franklin counties all are scheduled to meet Monday.
Johnston County Board of Education is also meeting Monday to discuss recent changes to NCDHHS' COVID-19 guidance for schools.
The meeting is scheduled virtually for 4 p.m. NCDHHS is no longer recommending contact tracing in schools and relaxed quarantining guidelines for asymptomatic people exposed to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Cumberland County Schools are set to make masks optional Wednesday. Plus, officials with Lee County Schools are set to meet Wednesday to talk about their mask policy.
FRIDAY
3:35 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, is urging the Cumberland County Health Department to revise an order and allow optional masks for county schools.
On Tuesday, the Cumberland County Board of Education voted to make masks optional for students. But the decision is being blocked by an abatement order issued by the Cumberland County Health Department in Aug. 2021 mandating masks indoors, Hudson said.
In a letter to the Cumberland County Health Director, Hudson urged the Department to revise the order.
"In addition to following the well-established science, I would further urge you to follow the parents," Hudson wrote in part. "Our local Cumberland County Board of Education made the decision to make masks optional based on both the existing science and their current roles as parents, educators, and local leaders. I respectfully urge you to follow their lead, and revise the August 2021 abatement order, in light of both the recent evidence and respected parental input."
On Tuesday, Hudson spoke on the U.S. House Floor and urged support for the Unmask Our Kids Act.
2:52 p.m.
The FDA has just authorized a new monoclonal antibody treatment from Eli Lilly which has shown to hold up against the Omicron and the BA.2 subvariant.
This one is called bebtelovimab, and Lilly has been working on it for months.
As with the other monoclonal therapies, this one is for Covid patients early on in their infection to help keep them from getting even sicker and keep them out of the hospital, who are at high risk of getting severely ill.
The Biden administration has announced they have purchased 600,000 doses in anticipation of its EUA, for roughly $720 million. The plan is to get about 300,000 doses this month, and another 300,000 in March. The contract also includes a future option for 500,000 more doses as necessary.
2 p.m.
The US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it is postponing the meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, originally scheduled for February 15, as "new data have recently emerged" regarding Pfizer and BioNTech's emergency use authorization request for their Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5.
"This will give the agency time to consider the additional data, allowing for a transparent public discussion as part of our usual scientific and regulatory processes for COVID-19 vaccines. We will provide an update on timing for the advisory committee meeting once we receive additional data on a third dose in this age group from the company's ongoing clinical trial and have an opportunity to complete an updated evaluation," acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
12:56 p.m.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said that the House will propose legislation that gives parent's the option of opting out of mask requirements for schoolchildren.
The Speaker's office said Tim Moore sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday asking him to end the policies that effectively mandate masks in schools.
Though NCDHHS said it would be updating COVID guidelines for students, the only major updates in the toolkit were to eliminate contact tracing for K-12 and end the recommendation that students who were asymptomatic quarantine.
"This failure by Governor Cooper and DHHS to roll back obsolete mask mandates will mean that many schools will leave those mandates in place," Moore said. "Yesterday's updates were simply not strong enough. We must do more to protect our children from further learning setbacks and the other consequences of keeping these mandates in place."
He added: "As soon as redistricting is completed, we will be advancing legislation in the House to give parents the ability to opt-out of mask requirement. Virginia is already advancing a bipartisan bill just like this. It is parents, not politicians, who should decide whether or not to mask their children."
12:21 p.m.
NCDHHS reported 7,539 new cases for a total of 2,525,734 since the start of the pandemic.
There are three times fewer cases than two Fridays ago, more indication that the Omicron variant is running its course here in North Carolina.
The daily percent positive is the lowest since Christmas.
The latest figure is 15.4%. Just two weeks ago, it was 30.4%.
Hospitalizations also fell, with 130 fewer patients than the previous day. The total number is 3,556. A week ago, there were 4,492 in the hospital.
That's a 21% drop since last Friday and the lowest number of patients since Jan. 6.
There were 85 new deaths reported for a total of 21,665.
7:05 a.m.
The first vaccine shipments for children younger than 5 could arrive at pediatricians' doors as soon as Feb. 21, according to a planning guide sent to states from federal health officials and obtained by ABC News.
Doses can ship once the FDA signs off.
The FDA's independent advisory committee will meet on Tuesday and after that, the FDA can issue an emergency use authorization.
The CDC's independent advisory panel is expected to meet within days of the FDA's authorization. Once the CDC signs off on its panel's recommendations, vaccinations for kids under 5 can start.
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Durham and Orange counties are giving away free N95 masks Friday.
In Durham County, each household can get a bag of 10 masks at any county library location.
In Orange County, free masks are available at the library on Margaret Lane in Hillsborough or at the Inter Faith Council for Social Service in Carrboro.
State health leaders updated COVID-19 guidance for schools. Masks are still strongly recommended for all students 5 and older, but big changes were announced to contact tracing and quarantining guidelines.
Contact tracing has been completely eliminated. State health leaders said the omicron variant and an increase in at-home testing made contact
tracing much less effective than it had been in the past.
In addition, students and staff members exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to stay home and isolate--unless they begin to present symptoms or test positive for the virus.
Those guidelines will be discussed by the Wake County School Board when it meets Tuesday.
5 area school districts to review COVID-19 mask requirements for students, staff
