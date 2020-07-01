90 students, staff in Ft. Bragg survival course quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ninety students and cadre involved in Ft. Bragg's Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape course have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.A representative for the Army's John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School said the survival course is isolated from other special warfare courses, and officials canceled the class as soon as the first positive test result was discovered.All of the other attendees were then tested, which is how the other positive cases were found."The health and wellness of our students and staff is our top priority," said Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, Special Warfare Center and School commanding general and commandant of the school, in a written statement. "We will do everything we can to protect our students and their families."The representative said that the school had been following strict COVID-19 guidelines, turning to mostly online education. Students taking part in courses that could not be taught online were tested for COVID-19 prior to training and monitored for symptoms daily.