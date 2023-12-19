COVID-19 virus levels increase in North Carolina ahead of holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wastewater analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 could be increasing in North Carolina.

The age of mass drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is over. Many Americans are no longer regularly testing themselves, and even when they do test, they almost never report those results to a government agency.

Because of that, gathering data and tracking COVID-19 cases across the country is more complicated than it was during the thick of the pandemic.

Wastewater analysis is seen as the best method currently for tracking the virus. The CDC's website reports, "wastewater monitoring can detect viruses spreading from one person to another within a community earlier than clinical testing and before they go to their doctor or hospital. It can also detect infections without symptoms. If you see increased Wastewater Viral Activity Levels of SARS-CoV-2, it might indicate that there is a higher risk of infection."

The latest wastewater analysis shows an increase in virus particles concentrated in the midwest, North Carolina and the northeast.

The good news is that most people in the United States have some combination of natural and vaccine-created immunity against the virus.

Because of that the virus is not causing as severe complications as it did when it first spread around the world.

Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 remain low throughout most of the country.

Likewise, deaths have decreased significantly. This year there have been around 67,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States. Last year that number was 246,200 and in 2021 it was 463,300.