NCDHHS prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for youngest children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State health officials said Tuesday that they are ready to roll out COVID-19 shots for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.The FDA and CDC could grant emergency authorization as soon as this weekend.The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it would be ready to start vaccinating those children as early as this coming Monday.NCDHHS said it is ensuring equitable distribution will be available in all 100 counties."We have never stopped working to ensure that vaccines are fast, fair and everywhere for North Carolinians," said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. "It is exciting that our best tool against COVID-19 - safe and effective vaccines - could soon be available to our youngest North Carolinians, and because of our preparation, on day one in all 100 counties."More than 300 providers have already signed on to administer the vaccines."Our youngest residents will have the opportunity to be protected from COVID-19 if the FDA and CDC move forward with authorizing and recommending vaccines," said Susan Kansagra, M.D., NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Public Health and State Health Officer. "We know parents are anxiously awaiting this decision, and we are working with providers to be ready to bring the protection of these safe and effective vaccines."They will be available in family medicine offices for children younger than 3 and in pharmacies for those 3 and older.