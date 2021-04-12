Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines available in Fayetteville, as health officials fear dip in demand

5:09 p.m.
Duke Health said it has open appointment slots for vaccinations. To sign up for a vaccine through Duke Healh, click here.
4:04 p.m.
Appointments are available in Halifax County for anyone ages 18 and older who wants a COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments are preferred however, walk-ups are accepted.
- For a Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine event Thursday at the Old Commissioners' Meeting Building, 2 North King Street in Halifax, sign up here. The clinic is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m
- For a first-dose Moderna vaccination event Saturday at the Tillery Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 40 Community Road in Halifax, sign up here. The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- For a second-dose Moderna vaccination event on April 29, 2021 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 4531 NC 43 in Hollister, sign up here. The clinic is from noon to 7 p.m.
Rural Health Group at their Halifax Medical Specialists location at 270 Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids will offer first dose Moderna vaccine to all groups every Monday and Tuesday during the month of April. Registration is required.
3:59 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department confirmed 48 new cases since last Monday for a total of 5,776 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The county reports 76 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
12:45 p.m.
On Saturday, April 17, beginning at 10 a.m. free testing will be available at Cary First Christian Church, 1109 Evans Road in Cary. The event will be paired with food distribution and community resources for families.
12:15 p.m.
Monday's report from the NCDHHS included 1,469 newly-reported COVID-19 cases. 904 people were hospitalized.
The daily percent positive rate was 6.9%.
41.1% of adults are at least partially vaccinated. 30.1% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
Sadly, 12,290 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
10:45 a.m.
Cape Fear Valley Health fears COVID-19 vaccine supply is outpacing demand.
The Fayetteville-based health provider said this week's COVID-19 vaccine appointments are only 15 percent filled. These are appointments to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Johnson and Johnson vaccine supplies are more sporadic, so Cape Fear Valley Health has been using them at walk-in clinic when available.
"The Johnson and Johnson supply is sporadic, so we can't plan it week to week like we can with Moderna and Pfizer," Vice President of Professional Services at Cape Fear Valley Health Chris Tart said. "We do hope that people step up to take whatever vaccine they're most comfortable with, but relying on the availability at walk-in clinics cannot be the answer for everyone who still needs a vaccine at this point."
Cape Fear Valley Health said it had around 2,300 spaces still available for people who want to get vaccinated.
Any adult interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can click here to schedule an appointment with Cape Fear Valley Health.
9:55 a.m.
The Johnston County Health Department scheduled a first dose drive-thru clinic on Wednesday, April 14th from 8 a.m. until supplies last at Corinth Holders High School located at 6875 Applewhite Road, Wendell, NC 27591.
The Health Department will be administering the Pfizer vaccine (16 years of age and up) at the clinic. Individuals under the age of 18 need an adult present to receive the vaccine.
9:45 a.m.
Wake County Public Health will not administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at any of its four mass vaccination sites.
However, the health department will instead be utilizing smaller strike teams to distribute the one-shot vaccine strategically throughout the week.
This announcement comes a few days after Wake County paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a handful of allergic reactions to it. The CDC has since reaffirmed the vaccines safety.
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Some local grocery stores are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Marking the first full week of eligibility for all adults in North Carolina, many Harris Teeter and Publix locations in the state will begin offering vaccination appointments.
The supply of vaccines continues to ramp up. Pfizer and Moderna received FDA emergency use authorization in December; early shipments saw about 80,000 doses per week. Now, some 220 million Americans are expected to be vaccinated by May--with another 100 million by June.
Wake County Health Department could consider adding walk-in availability to its vaccination sites in the coming weeks or months.
In addition, more schools are opening classrooms to more students.
Cumberland and Johnston county districts begin in-person learning for K-12 students.
Both school districts will have students in person all week, except for Wednesday--which will be a remote learning day.
All students are still required to wear face coverings and use as much physical distance as possible.
SUNDAY
10:50 a.m.
Starting Monday, select North Carolina Publix pharmacies will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Vaccinations are provided to people ages 18 and older.
Publix pharmacies in Buncombe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Wake and Watauga counties will open up appointments for the Moderna vaccine
SATURDAY
Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
12 p.m.
Next week, the number of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines allocated to states and other jurisdictions by the federal government is expected to drop 84%, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In contrast, the supply of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines remain steady for next week.
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine distribution will slow down 84% next week
7:20 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 31,085,251 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic began in March 2020.