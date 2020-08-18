Walgreens, CVS putting COVID-19 precautions in place ahead of flu shot season

#BREAKING: #Flu shots are now available chain wide at all @Walgreens locations with additional safety measures in place. Learn more: https://t.co/mlmXqsvQAB — Walgreens News (@WalgreensNews) August 17, 2020

The two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., Walgreens and CVS, are putting COVID-19 precautions in place for flu season.For the first time, pharmacists will wear face shields, check temperatures and screen for other symptoms before giving flu shots.Both drugstores are now offering the seasonal flu shot with the precautionary measures in place.The stores will also clean surfaces between patients getting shots.Patients will have to wear face masks and are encouraged to schedule an appointment and fill out paperwork online ahead of time.Both CVS and Walgreens are expecting a big increase in demand for the vaccine.The precautions come amid concerns about the overlap of the pandemic and flu season.