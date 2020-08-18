flu

Walgreens, CVS putting COVID-19 precautions in place ahead of flu shot season

By
The two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., Walgreens and CVS, are putting COVID-19 precautions in place for flu season.

For the first time, pharmacists will wear face shields, check temperatures and screen for other symptoms before giving flu shots.

Both drugstores are now offering the seasonal flu shot with the precautionary measures in place.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The stores will also clean surfaces between patients getting shots.

Patients will have to wear face masks and are encouraged to schedule an appointment and fill out paperwork online ahead of time.

Both CVS and Walgreens are expecting a big increase in demand for the vaccine.

The precautions come amid concerns about the overlap of the pandemic and flu season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronaviruswalgreenscvs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLU
Why the 2020 flu vaccine is more important than ever
Pandemic means flu shots are more important than ever
What COVID outpatients report as prolonged symptoms
Race for COVID-19 vaccine may struggle against anti-vax movement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC-Chapel Hill undergrad instruction shifting to entirely online
1st night of 2020 Democratic National Convention: WATCH LIVE
LATEST: 11 Duke students test positive for COVID-19
911 call released in case of girl found dead at Bojangles
NC voters applying for absentee ballots at record-shattering pace
New 'adverse market fee' could impact homeowners trying to refinance
Some NC students start fall semester with a glitch
Show More
FPD searches for person of interest in BP parking lot homicide
NC Democrats expect DNC to deliver same excitement, even if virtual
2 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Sharon Stone asks for prayers for sister battling COVID-19
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
More TOP STORIES News