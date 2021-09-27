'I believe in it:' Many in central North Carolina sign up for booster shot

Who should get the Pfizer booster?

People 65 and older, nursing home residents and assisted living residents.

Others ages 50 to 64 with a long list of risky health problems including cancer, diabetes, asthma, HIV infection and heart disease. Being overweight or obese is a category that qualifies roughly 70% of people in this age group.

Who else can consider getting it?

People 18 to 49 who got their Pfizer shots at least six months ago with risky health problems can consider the booster based on their individual benefits and risks.

Anyone 18 to 64 with a risky job, such as health care, can consider boosters. Prisoners and people living in homeless shelters are also in this group.

What are the side effects?

Weren't some people already eligible for a third dose?

What if I got Moderna? Can I get a Pfizer booster?

What if I got J&J?

Health officials from Triangle facilities are seeing an "an impressive response" to the Pfizer booster shot rollout.There is some eagerness with the new offering and a few people have been on the hunt."I'd love to get the third shot," said Raleigh resident Yvonne Lays-Walters.She has been trying to book a booster appointment.Lays-Walters has an underlining health condition and is ready to roll up her sleeve for the third time."I believe in it. To me, I go by what the scientists say," she said. "Whatever layers (of protection) they can give me, I'm going to take."WakeMed Hospital is offering the third shot by appointment at the Cary location. The booster clinic is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Staff can administer 2,200 shots each week.Duke Health is offering the booster at all three of its locations.Duke officials says 500 appointments were booked between Monday and Tuesday.Some folks are curious if they can do a crossover. Perhaps they initially received the Moderna series, but now want the Pfizer booster.Medical professionals from WakeMed and Duke Health say the same thing."We are not crossing series at this time," said WakeMed Critical Care Physician Assistant Amanda Edwards."I think very much stick to what you've had," said Duke Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Cameron Wolfe, who says a crossover wasn't studied during the original trials. "Folks, who were initially dosed with the Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna, the data for those boosters is coming. We're seeing preliminary drafts of that. It just has to be put in front of the FDA still."Health care workers are encouraging people to get the booster shot, as well as primary vaccines if they haven't already.WakeMed says around 90 percent of COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital right now are not vaccinated.