NC State men's basketball program pauses activities after positive COVID-19 tests

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The N.C. State men's basketball team is suspending all team-related activities after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolfpack's previously scheduled home game for Saturday against Florida Atlantic won't be played.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward."

The university characterized those who tested positive as "members of the travel party."



NCSU has already dealt with its fair share of COVID-19 issues as its game against Michigan was postponed and its scheduled clash with UConn was canceled.

"This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program," head coach Kevin Keatts said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately."

The Wolfpack have a 3-0 record with wins against Charleston Southern, North Florida and UMass Lowell.
