Health & Fitness

96% of Duke ICU COVID patients are unvaccinated, hospital officials say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

100% of Duke COVID patients on ventilators are unvaccinated: officials

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Health hospitals are reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week.

Officials say those who are unvaccinated make up the majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 there.

Duke Health said those who are unvaccinated account for 86% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 96% of COVID patients in the ICU and 100% of COVID patients on assisted breathing.

"We were somewhat disappointed to see that in fact, we are seeing the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday in the hospital, starting this week," said Dr. Becky Smith, a Duke Health infectious disease specialist, adding there are concerns about what that will mean for January with the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching, along with more people traveling. "And then when you layer in the impact of Omicron variant and then flu season, which flu season is also beginning. I'm concerned that there will be a strain on healthcare resources, especially in January as all these kind of issues converge."

Dr. Smith has some suggestions if you're planning holiday gatherings, such as wearing masks indoors when with people outside your household and getting a COVID test before.

"I think people can still have fun, safer fun," Dr. Smith said. "Obviously the safest thing to do is to sit at home alone, but that's not mentally safe at this point. So I think you have to balance those things and you can certainly implement the measures that we know that work pretty easily."

Patti Montanarella said she's not worried about the Omicron variant.

"I think it's out of control," Montanarella said. "I think that people need to get back to normal."

Dr. Smith is urging people to wear their masks, get their vaccines and boosters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamomicron variantcovid 19 variantduke universitycovid 19 vaccinedukecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News