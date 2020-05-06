Coronavirus

LIST: COVID-19 testing sites in central North Carolina

Communities across central North Carolina are working to establish more testing sites across the state, here are a few local to you.

As an advisory, most locations operate on an appointment and will only accept people who meet the criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Hospitals also urge that you speak with your primary care physician to determine if and where they should be tested for COIVD-19. If possible, most local hospitals encourage virtual appointments to contain the spread of the virus.

Anyone suffering from severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing is asked to contact 911 or seek immediate treatment.

Wake County
  • WakeMed is working as a COVID-19 testing location. According to the hospital's website, the hospital's triage team will assess patients and will direct you depending on the severity of your symptoms.

    Call the WakeMed COVID-19 Triage Hotline at (919) 350-5200.

    For more information on WakeMed's assessment process check here.


  • UNC REX Hospital is offering both virtual and in-person appointments. To schedule an appointment patients are asked to contact the hospitals hotline at 1 (888) 850-2684.


Durham County
  • Walgreens in Durham opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its location at 3798 Guess Road. Those looking to be tested are encouraged to visit Walgreens.com to schedule an appointment.


  • If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, Duke Health is offering both virtual and in-person appointments at one of their designated respiratory care clinics.

    To set an appointment, call the hospital's COVID-19 hotline at (919) 385-0429, option 2 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.)


Cumberland County
  • While Cape Fear Valley Health does not necessarily have rapid testing available at this time, the hospital offers an online assessment. According to the hospital's website, testing is expected to be available in the coming days.
  • Womack Army Medical Center's Urgent Care Clinic is operating as the Fort Bragg COVID-19 testing site. According to the hospital's website, primary screening will take place at all entrances. If the screening is positive, patients will be sent to a secondary location, even for those who scheduled an appointment.
