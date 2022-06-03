Health & Fitness

Wake County to phase out COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public Health Department announced the county will start to scale down its five drive-thru testing locations.

On Monday June 6, the department will begin to reduce the number of available appointments and the days testing is offered.

The final day of testing at the drive-thru locations at county sites will be Friday, July 29.

"COVID-19 testing isn't going away. With the abundance of at-home testing kits and other testing locations throughout the community, there will be plenty of opportunities for people to keep themselves safe and healthy," Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Sig Hutchinson, said.

Officials said outdoor COVID-19 testing is extremely expensive, and keeping sites staffed eight hours a day, six days a week is a challenge.

Wake County has spent $131 million since the start of testing and to continue drive-thru testing past June, will be using its own funds at a cost of $2 million a month to local taxpayers.

The changes announced Friday will not impact anyone who has already made a testing appointment.

Appointments for testing will still be required and can be made here.
