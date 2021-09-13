COVID-19 vaccine

Some local school districts requiring COVID vaccines for staff; will students be next?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Some local school districts require staff vaccines; are students next?

Some local school districts are requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Orange County Schools staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 23.

Some parents will be protesting that and other topics ahead of their board meeting Monday evening.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools board of education voted to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees by Oct. 31.

The Durham Public Schools' board directed staff to bring a plan for a staff vaccine mandate at their Sept. 23 board meeting, that would be effective Oct. 31

"There will be exemptions allowed for medical and religious purposes," said Durham Public Schools spokesperson Chip Sudderth. "Those are going to be fairly limited and drawn very carefully. Our board is absolutely committed to maintaining the safety of all of our students and staff, and they see that vaccination is the way to go."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Los Angeles Unified School District has mandated COVID-19 vaccines for students ages 12 and older.

Sudderth said Durham Public Schools is concentrating on staff right now.

ABC11 spoke to parents for and against these vaccine mandates for teachers.

"Vaccines save lives, and they lessen the impact of the disease, if you break it through," said John Scarborough, Wake County parent for teacher vaccines. "We have three staff members at my child's school who have reported infections. I don't know if they're vaccinated or not and I hope they get well soon. But we don't need to lose any more lives to this disease."

"I think it is government control," said Tonya McFalls, an Orange County mother against a mandate that all district staff get vaccinated. "I think it should not be mandatory. It should be an option. It should not be mandatory."

A Wake County Public School System spokesperson said the district will present options at the next board meeting for the board to consider. The spokesperson says they have not yet prepared those options, so it is too early to say if staff mandates will be included.

"The board's in a tough place, but I really think they need to step up and make the right decision," Scarborough said. "Vaccinations should be mandatory."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncorange countychapel hill newsorange county newseducationcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
LATEST: Harris Teeter adjusts store hours due to COVID-19
Man turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients dies
Biden's federal vaccine mandate draws backlash
Why a COVID vaccine for younger children is taking longer
TOP STORIES
2 arrested, 2 more sought in shooting that partially paralyzed girl
LATEST: Harris Teeter adjusts store hours due to COVID-19
Valley Proteins issues statement on death of 2 workers in Fayetteville
Durham mom fights through long COVID, starts her own business
Potential 401 bypass exposes another growing pain for booming Triangle
North Carolina's Latino population grows by 40 percent in 10 years
Show More
COVID-19 cases still climbing in NC hospitals as emergency visits slow
Man turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients dies
IRS to start sending out next child tax credit payments this week
1-year-old dies after accidentally ingesting Oxycodone
Deputies retract incorrect statement in Alex Murdaugh case
More TOP STORIES News