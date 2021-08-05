COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine remains 93% effective against symptomatic COVID for up to 6 months, company says

Data collected prior to delta variant's emergence in US
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Moderna reported Thursday morning that its COVID vaccine remained 93% effective against symptomatic illness after six months.

The pharmaceutical company said the data collection for this update was completed before the delta variant emerged in the United States.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant," said Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.

Moderna booster candidates demonstrated robust antibody responses to COVID-19 variants of concern, including delta, the company said.

Bancel said Moderna is working toward developing a single-dose annual booster that provides protection against COVID, flu and RSV for adults.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.
