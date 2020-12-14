First shipments of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday morning that it was a "remarkable achievement for science and health." He noted that the first shipments were of limited supply, taking another opportunity to remind the public how important it will be to continue wearing masks and socially distancing for the time being.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday. By Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially allowed the drug to be administered to people ages 16 and older.
From Dec. 14 through Dec. 18, hospitals across North Carolina expect to receive more than 85,000 doses of the vaccine.
Duke University Hospital said it received the first doses at 9:17 a.m. They were safely locked in the ultra-cold freezers by 10:10 a.m.
Atrium Health, which is based in Charlotte, also said it received the vaccine successfully Monday morning.
Possibly the first hospital system in the state to receive the vaccine was in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest Baptist Health said it received its shipment at 7:30 a.m. It plans to begin inoculating front line workers soon.
UNC Health said Monday morning it expects to receive its first shipments of the vaccine Tuesday.
"UNC Health officials were notified by NCDHHS late Sunday that UNC Medical Center is expected to receive vaccines on Tuesday. Other hospitals in our system, including UNC REX, are expected to get vaccines later in the week. We continue to work on preparations so that we can begin inoculating our frontline staff as soon as possible once the vaccines arrive."
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services published new details about how the vaccine will be rolled out to the public, detailing which parts of the population will be first in line.
The vaccine distribution will continue throughout the week. By Christmas, the state hopes to have delivered vials of the vaccine to all 100 counties.
WakeMed Raleigh and Cary hospitals expect to receive 3,900 doses, Duke University Hospital expects 2,925 doses, and Cape Fear Valley Health System expects 5,000 doses.
The Durham VA Health Care System announced Friday that it is one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine -- the VA is also North Carolina's only Veterans health care system to receive doses. However, the VA has not specified how many doses it will be receiving.
"We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing," said Mr. Paul Crews, Durham VA Health Care System Executive Director.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also lists the following hospital systems as destinations for the first round of vaccines: Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Granville Health System, Hoke Hospital, Margaret R Pardee Memorial Hospital, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Johnston Health, Moore Regional Hospital, Nash UNC Health Care, Onslow Memorial Hospital and UNC Lenoir Health Care, Wayne Memorial.
The first people in the state to receive the authorized vaccine will be health care workers at the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure. This includes doctors and nurses working with COVID-19 positive patients, as well as workers who are cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients have been.
