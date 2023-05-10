Coyote sightings expected to spike this month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Keep an eye out for coyotes in May, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission warns.

Sightings of the wild animals are expected to spike this month as pup season arrives. That's the time of year when coyote parents are raising their young pups -- which means more hours out hunting for food.

Biologists with the Wildlife Commission said it's important for people to closely watch their small pets and make sure to secure all pet food inside. Those are two things that tend to attract coyotes.

"Using a 6-foot leash is an excellent way to protect small pets when they're outside," advises Falyn Owens, extension biologist for the Wildlife Commission. "If you notice a coyote watching or following you during a walk, pick up your pet and haze the coyote until it leaves. Your physical presence can be a powerful deterrent for a curious coyote."

Coyote sightings always increase in North Carolina in late spring.

