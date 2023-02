ABC11 Morning Team learns CPR after Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday Night Football

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ever since Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football there's been a lot of talk about hands only CPR.

So the ABC11 Morning Team took the time to learn this life-saving technique.

In a real emergency it takes 100 to 120 compressions a minute in a rhythm not stopping until help arrives.

"On average it will take roughly 8 to 9 minutes for EMS to arrive," said