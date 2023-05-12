Carjacking suspect at Crabtree mall also stole, crashed city truck, Raleigh Police say

Raleigh Police arrested a man they say stole a city truck and after crashing it at Crabtree Valley Mall, carjacked a woman and took off.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after stealing a City of Raleigh truck and then carjacking a woman at Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday.

Raleigh Police tracked down the Ford F-450 stolen from the 2500 block of Lineberry Drive to Crabtree Valley Mall and that's when they said the man crashed it on an upper floor of a parking deck and then carjacked a 2021 Chevy Blazer from a female driver.

That woman had what were described as non-life-threatening injuries after being thrown to the ground from her SUV and was treated at a hospital.

Man arrested in Crabtree Valley Mall carjacking

Using OnStar, police were able to track the stolen Blazer to the 2500 block of Fairview Road.

They then were able to remotely disable it, and officers arrested 30-year-old Thomas Kyle Cauther.

Cauther is facing a number of charges including robbery, felony larceny of a vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, resist, delay and obstruct, and a felony probation violation.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood