Carjacking suspect at Crabtree mall also stole, crashed city truck, Raleigh Police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after stealing a City of Raleigh truck and then carjacking a woman at Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday.
Raleigh Police tracked down the Ford F-450 stolen from the 2500 block of Lineberry Drive to Crabtree Valley Mall and that's when they said the man crashed it on an upper floor of a parking deck and then carjacked a 2021 Chevy Blazer from a female driver.
That woman had what were described as non-life-threatening injuries after being thrown to the ground from her SUV and was treated at a hospital.
Using OnStar, police were able to track the stolen Blazer to the 2500 block of Fairview Road.
They then were able to remotely disable it, and officers arrested 30-year-old Thomas Kyle Cauther.
Cauther is facing a number of charges including robbery, felony larceny of a vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, resist, delay and obstruct, and a felony probation violation.
