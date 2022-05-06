Traffic

Cary crash leads to downed power lines, traffic delay

EMBED <>More Videos

Cary crash leads to downed power lines, traffic delay

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police officers are working a crash that has closed the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Harrison Avenue.

The single vehicle crash took down power lines that are being repaired. Police say the driver has been taken into custody under suspicion of DWI.

The entire intersection of Chapel Hill Rd. and Harrison Ave. will be closed for a while as repairs take place to fix the power lines. Traffic is being diverted around that area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcarycar crashcrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Amid airport hugs and reunions, COVID cases among TSA staffers rise
Misspelled passport threatens to derail Durham man's honeymoon
Exclusive: UNC Chancellor talks commencement ahead of weekend ceremony
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Cary police arrest Raleigh man in double stabbing
New Durham elementary school's name to honor two female trailblazers
Some new home construction homebuyers see unexpected price hike
Show More
Police respond to shooting call off Creedmoor Road in Wake Forest
Cumberland County Schools ceremony honors American Indian students
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Torchlight Academy loses appeal, ordered to close permanently
Restaurants brace for busy stretch with holidays, graduations
More TOP STORIES News