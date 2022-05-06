Cary crash leads to downed power lines, traffic delay

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police officers are working a crash that has closed the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Harrison Avenue.The single vehicle crash took down power lines that are being repaired. Police say the driver has been taken into custody under suspicion of DWI.The entire intersection of Chapel Hill Rd. and Harrison Ave. will be closed for a while as repairs take place to fix the power lines. Traffic is being diverted around that area.