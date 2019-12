ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities said five people walked away with no major injuries after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Buncombe County on Saturday.The Piper PA-32 crashed at the WNC AG Center around 5:30 p.m. after taking off from the Asheville Regional Airport, according to ABC-affiliate WLOS The FAA along with the National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the cause of the accident.