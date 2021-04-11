Crews investigating capsizing of canoe carrying three in Jordan Lake

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway on Sunday afternoon after a canoe carrying three capsized at Jordan Lake in Chatham County.Just before 4 p.m., the Chatham County dispatch reached out to the NC Wildlife Resource Commission in reference to an overturned canoe at the Parkers Creek Campground, Sgt. Nathan Green with the Wildlife Law Enforcement told ABC11.Authorities said two of the three canoers returned to the surface; however, one did not.Neither the status nor the name of the victim has been released at this time.This marks the second water-related incident in the Triangle in a week; on Easter Sunday, a 19-year-old drowned at Falls Lake in Wake County.The last reported drowning at the lake was back in May 2020 when a Raleigh teen drowned.