3 State Highway Patrol vehicles damaged during 2 county chase

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase that began in Johnston County and ended in Harnett County damaged three North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicles.

Video from Chopper11 showed three SHP vehicles and one Johnston County Sheriff's Office car damaged in the chase with the suspect's vehicle.

The chase started near Four Oaks and went down Hodges Chapel Church Road before ending up on U.S. 421 where troopers used a PIT maneuver to disable the car. One woman was taken into custody when she got out of the suspect's vehicle at Red Hill Church Road and the man driving the car was taken into custody at Cape Fear Christian Academy.

Their names have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.