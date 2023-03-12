Durham officer involved in head-on crash, driver charged with DWI

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham police officer had to be pulled out of his vehicle by firefighters after being involved in a head-on collision with a driver who has been charged with DWI.

On Sunday at 3:00 a.m., Durham police responded to an officer-involved motor vehicle crash on North Carolina Highway 55.

Officer Christopher Stone was in his Dodge Charger heading south on NC Highway 55 when Mikael Young, 21, of Wake Forest collided with Officer Stone.

Durham County Emergency Medical Services ended up taking Officer Stone and Mikael Young to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Young has been charged with driving while impaired, driving wrong way on a dual lane highway and reckless driving.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to contact Investigator J. Rose at (919) 475-4149.