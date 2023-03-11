This weekend the clocks "spring" forward to daylight saving time, and that means we all lose an hour of sleep.

Almost 50% of North Carolinians prefer changing to year-round daylight saving time, poll says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend the clocks "spring" forward to daylight saving time, and that means we all lose an hour of sleep.

But the extra daylight in the evening is worth it, most North Carolina residents said in a new poll by High Point University.

Almost half of the more than 1,000 North Carolinians surveyed said they prefer changing to year-round daylight-saving time. That would mean a later sunrise and more daylight in the evening.

Only 20% of poll respondents preferred an earlier sunrise and less daylight in the evening or changing to standard time.

About one in five people surveyed said they want to keep the current system, of switching between standard time and daylight-saving time, which is set to begin Sunday at 2 a.m.

According to the university, the data was weighted toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity and education based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina.

Until something changes, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine made a list of suggestions to help you prepare for the switch:

Get at least seven hours of sleep per night before and after the time change.

Gradually adjust bedtimes and rise times by shifting them 15 to 20 minutes earlier before the time change.

Set clocks ahead one hour in the early evening on March 11 and then go to bed at your normal bedtime that evening.