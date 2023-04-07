Family of woman shot and killed by Fayetteville police announcing federal lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a 22-year-old woman, shot and killed, by police in Fayetteville last year are set to announce a federal lawsuit.

An autopsy revealed Jada Johnson was shot 17 times.

Johnson's family say she was undergoing a mental health crisis during the interaction with authorities at a home on Colgate Drive along with her grandparents and two-year old daughter.

According to police, Johnson had a handgun and was threatening herself.

The department says after initial efforts to de-escalate appeared successful, they tried to wrestle the weapon away, they took her to the ground and an officer shot and killed her.

However her family pushed back on the narrative.

"There was no struggle. She didn't fight back. She didn't do anything. She just laid there, and they killed her and murdered her in front of me," said Rick Iwanski, Johnson's grandfather.

Earlier this year, a Cumberland County judge ruled her family and representatives cannot speak publicly on the specific contents of the body-cam footage and can only watch it at the police department.

A press conference is set to start at 11:00 a.m.