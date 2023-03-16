Fort Bragg soldier arrested for disorderly conduct at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested at RDU Airport and charged with disorderly conduct.

Arrest warrants show Luis Rosas was removed from a JetBlue flight Tuesday.

Court documents say he was intoxicated and refused to wear a seatbelt.

Officials say while trying to get him on another flight Rosas was not cooperating and started using foul language at the ticket counter before chasing people around the terminal.

At that point RDU police were called and Rosas was taken into custody.