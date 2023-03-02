Advocates say some of the protective gear is hazardous to their health and they want the removal of known carcinogens and toxins they call forever chemicals are linked to cancer.

Durham firefighters call for better equipment, regulation changes to improve safety

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Durham say the equipment they wear on the job is putting their health at risk and they want better protection.

Advocates say some of the protective gear is hazardous to their health and they want the removal of known carcinogens and toxins they call forever chemicals are linked to cancer.

That is the leading cause of firefighter deaths.

SEE ALSO: 'North Carolina is uniquely positioned' Optimism on the state's economy remains strong

Here's what one group wants done to increase safety.

"It will never, ever be enough until we rid our gear of PFAS, the forever chemical that is killing our people. It never leaves our bodies, and it's passed on from mothers to their children," said Scott Mullins with Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of NC.

They want the hazardous gear replaced with PFAS free alternatives, at a cost of $4,000 per set.

MORE NEWS: Rapid growth in Raleigh risks budget shortfall, reduced emergency response times, city report warns

They also want a change in regulations they say allow toxins in firefighter protective gear.