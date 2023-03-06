Goldsboro police arrested and charged 32-year-old Umoja Bryant with first-degree murder and felony child abuse last week.

Wayne County man facing charges in 4-year-old's death appears in court

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is due in court and is facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Wayne County.

Goldsboro police arrested and charged 32-year-old Umoja Bryant with first-degree murder and felony child abuse last week.

Those charges came after officers responded to a reported child death at Wayne UNC Healthcare on Thursday.

An autopsy report later revealed the child died from blunt force trauma.

During the investigation, a 5-year-old boy was also discovered with injuries.

Both children lived in the same home.

Bryant is currently being held on no bond.