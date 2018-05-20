Crimestoppers tip leads to fourth arrest of homicide suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --Fayetteville police announced a fourth arrest in a murder case that happened at the beginning of last year thanks to an anonymous tip.
Iona Thomas, 19, is being held in a detention center in Horry County, South Carolina.
Thomas is facing charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy. She is also being charged with connection to the homicide of Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr., which occurred January 19 2017 at the Motel 6 on 2076 Cedar Creek Road. Blackshire was gunned down on that date.
A live video was streamed online for 10 minutes before any help arrived on the scene. Police have reported that the individual who shot the video is not a suspect in the case.
With the arrest of Thomas, four suspects are now in custody as a result of this investigation.
The other three aside from Thomas are Adam Bradley Scott Golden, 23, Elvin Freeman Morrison, 21, of the 1500 block of Hasley Loop in Hope Mills, Yasheika Zikyra West, 18, of the 2900 block of Salvone Court in Durham and Iona Deja Shameka Thomas, 19, of the 1000 block of Quailwood Drive in Fayetteville. Each is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.