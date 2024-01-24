NC Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice releases full report of 2023 accomplishments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The N.C. Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice shared its 2023 end of year report. This task force was established in 2020 to develop and implement evidence-based policy solutions to eliminate systematic racism in our criminal justice system.

In the last year, the task force implemented new training at the justice academy that includes "ethics and duty to intervene" as well as "mental health response" tactics.

C.J. Davis, who is the current Memphis Police Chief and was former the police chief in Durham said said officers must keep the people they serve top of mind.

"As police agency, we have to meet communities where they are and we create forums," she said.

The task force also created the NC Law Enforcement Accreditation to help improve police department culture and community relations. NC State University was one of four agencies that took the necessary steps to receive that accreditation.

"We do have to find balance to ensure that that's not misinterpreted in our community, that that loyalty is beyond integrity in the organization," said Davis.

Since the launch of the 988 helpline in July 2023, there has been a 31% increase in North Carolinians reaching out for mental health support.

Another focus for the Task Force was re-entry, giving people who paid their debt to society a second chance. Leaders want to remove any barriers to getting and job, a driver license, and even health care. They said doing that will ultimately creating safer communities.

"You aren't going to have people going back and doing the same thing that they did to get them there to start with," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "You are giving them a better chance. Plus, it's the right thing to do."