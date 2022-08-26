2 men arrested for attempted first-degree murder in Fayetteville mall shooting

Police in Fayetteville responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall Thursday evening.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men, who police said tried to shot and kill someone in a mall parking lot, are now behind bars, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

On Thursday around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the Cross Creek Mall parking lot.

When officers arrived witnesses told police that the suspects, 21-year-old Jahrehl Malloy and 24-year-old Nyghil Kirk were trying to get away in a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Officers found the car in the parking lot and the two were taken into custody.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man was the intended shooting target. His identity is being withheld for his safety.

Police said as the victim exited the food court of the mall a suspect was hiding behind a vehicle in the parking lot as the other suspect walked up to him. The victim attempted to get away when both suspects began shooting at him.

Both Mallow and Kirk face multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder. They are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.