Reports of shooting at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Fayetteville responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall Thursday evening.

Some cars in the parking lot were hit by the gunfire.

According to police, there have been no reports of injuries at this time, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.