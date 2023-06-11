1 dead, 1 injured in Cumberland County crash

A man in Cumberland County is facing several charges after one person was killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a Toyota, Johnnie Lee Jenkins Jr., was traveling northbound on NC Highway 87 and Owen Drive when he collided head-on with a Kia driven by Joshua Rafael Martinez-Gonzalez. Martinez-Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jenkins was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is facing several charges including one felony count of death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, and felony DWI.