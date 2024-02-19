1 killed, 1 injured in Cumberland County dispute, suspect in custody

Crews were also called to scene as the home where the dispute took place caught fire.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Cumberland County that also injured another person.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about shots fired and a fire at a home just after 11 a.m. on Evans Dairy Road. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived shots were still being fired.

One person was injured and was taken by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The sheriff's office also said a search was conducted to find the suspect who is now in custody.

Fire crews were also called to the scene due to a home being destroyed by flames.

Chopper 11 captured the remnants of the house.

Friends of the person killed tell ABC11 the shooting stemmed from a landlord and tenant dispute.

No names have been released in the case at this time.

There is no threat to the public.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-ccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play