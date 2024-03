Woman loses 2 cats and dog in a house fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman lost her two cats and one dog to a house fire in Cumberland County.

Firefighters said the fire burned most of the single-story home when they arrived. They managed to get it under control, but the building was destroyed.

The homeowner has been displaced and is getting help from Red Cross.