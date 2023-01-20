Man injured in shooting drives to Fayetteville gas station for help

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting and drove to a gas station for help.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday at the Circle K gas station in the 2900 block of Gillespie Street. According to deputies, a man drove to the gas station looking for help after he had been shot.

The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

ABC11 crews reported seeing multiple bullet holes in the passenger door of the car. The rear window and windshield were also damaged by gunfire.

In December, Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed by a drunk-driving suspect while leaving an investigation at the same Circle K store. The driver, Nicholas Terlizzi faces multiple charges in the crash including felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run.

