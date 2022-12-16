Cumberland County deputy killed after being hit by vehicle, suspect in custody

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County deputy has died after being hit by a car during a robbery investigation.

At 2:46 a.m. the deputy, who has not been identified, was investigating a robbery at a business on Gillespie Street on Highway 301 in Fayetteville. As deputies returned from running a canine track, the deputy was hit by a vehicle.

Deputies at the scene used lifesaving measures before the deputy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

The driver left the scene but was found a short distance away, according to the sheriff's office.

The names of the deputy and the driver who is now in custody have not been released.