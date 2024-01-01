WATCH LIVE

Man dies after Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies respond to gunshot call on New Year's Day

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 11:49PM
Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office investigating New Year's Day homicide
Deputies found a man shot after responding to Batcave Drive and John B Carter Road in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a homicide that happened early on New Year's Day.

Deputies started the investigation on Monday after responding to a 911 call at 7:48 a.m. for a person with a gunshot wound.

The call was to Batcave Drive and John B Carter Road in Fayetteville.

Deputies found Christopher Wayne Lockamy, 43, who had been shot. He was taken to a medical center where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sgt. J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

