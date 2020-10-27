Cumberland County Schools investigating after students appear to pose in blackface in social media post

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6509509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If someone asks "What's wrong with blackface?" a look at the history of segregation and Jim Crow laws in this country may help provide an answer.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Schools is investigating after two students were accused of posing for an inappropriate social media post.The photo features three teenagers, but a representative for the district said only two of them attend a Cumberland County school. In the photo, two of the students, both in full blackface, are kneeling. A third student stands behind them with black paint on his nose. All three have a fist raised in the air, appearing to imitate demonstrators.Cumberland County Schools released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:Blackface dates back to the 1800s, when white people would paint their faces black in minstrel shows, often exaggerating features, to demean and dehumanize Black people.