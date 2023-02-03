Cumberland County Sheriff's Office testing new body worn cameras

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies began testing new body cameras Thursday morning.

Sheriff Ennis W. Wright issued the cameras to deputies from different divisions for Beta testing.

In a news release, Wright's office said it "recognizes the importance of the ability to record and of accountability. ... Incorporating body-worn cameras into daily field operations will improve criminal justice outcomes and aid with the trust and accountability of everyone in our community, particularly including citizen and deputy safety."

The office purchased 350 body cameras for nearly $4 million in June.

The sheriff said if testing is successful, every deputy will be assigned a body-worn camera on or before March 31.

