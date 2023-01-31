Overturned truck shuts down part of I-95 north in Cumberland County

A box truck was involved in a crash with a semi-truck and a SUV before ending up on its side.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound have been closed in Cumberland County because of an overturned truck.

The crash happened on I-95 near Wade-Steadman Road.

The box truck was involved in a crash with a semi-truck and a SUV before ending up on its side.

North Carolina Department of Transportation of hoped to have the road back open by 5:30 a.m., but the truck has a broken axle and will take some time to clear the roadway.

The detour in place is from I-95 north to exit 61 until drivers hit Highway 301 north.