Mothers address wrongful home invasion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Raleigh mothers are expected to have a press conference to discuss a lawsuit against the city of Raleigh after their houses were wrongly raided by police last year.

In the case ABC11 first brought you last February, Yolanda Irving says a Raleigh police tactical team showed up at her home with guns drawn at her and her children.

They raided her east Raleigh home for drugs and money, but the officers were at the wrong house.

The address was given by a now fired detective who is connected to drug arrests linked to bogus heroin from a criminal informant.

Now Irving and her neighbor Kenya Walton are suing the city in federal court.

This is what Yolanda said to us last year when we spoke with her.

"They didn't find anything in my home. They didn't find no money. No drugs. No nothing. I never got an apology."

The women along with their children will hold the press conference outside of city hall later today.