Cumberland County woman faces human trafficking, sex-related charges

Candace Grantham (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County woman is facing charges related to multiple sex-related crimes involving a teenager.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Candace Grantham, of the 3700 block of Cumberland Road on Monday.

Deputies executed a search warrant on her home Friday.
Grantham has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, malicious castration, felony conspiracy, first-degree forcible rape, and first-degree sex offense.

Grantham is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cumberland county newsprostitutionHuman Traffickingkidnappingsex crimesCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News