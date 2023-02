Person shot at food store in Fayetteville; suspect flees on foot

One person was hospitalized after a shooting at Cumberland Food Mart in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a shooting at a food mart in Fayetteville on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Cumberland Street and Hillsboro Street.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Investigators said the shooter took off on foot.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.