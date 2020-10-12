Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hospitalized with serious ankle injury

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome injury to his right ankle in the third quarter against the New York Giants Sunday.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

The lower right leg was placed in a cast before Prescott was loaded on a cart. He covered his face with a towel at times before pulling it away to show the emotion on his face as most of his teammates and several members of the Giants, including Ryan, reached out as well.



It was later announced that that he had been taken to the hospital with an injured right ankle.

Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York's offensive coordinator.

Former longtime Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was also there broadcasting what turned into an emotional game with Prescott's injury.

Not long before the injury, Prescott had his first career touchdown catch from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys lead the Giants 31-23. Elliott scored on a 12-yard run shortly after Prescott's injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexas newsnflathletesfootballnationalu.s. & worlddallas cowboys
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus incorrect (to date) preseason predictions
NFL sees most Black starting quarterbacks in league history
2020 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 preseason poll, plus who's on the hot seat?
NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 'brutal' Orange County double stabbing
The price of these grocery staples has skyrocketed amid pandemic
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Experts say COVID-19 sparking innovation, entrepreneurship
Local food trucks struggle with cancellation of events amid COVID-19
LATEST: More than 200k COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
Show More
How to protect your family from a kitchen fire
1 dead, 1 hurt after fight, shooting during card game in Robeson Co.
Latin Heritage Month: COVID-19 frontline workers
Man killed in Durham ID'd as 19-year-old
VIDEO: Excited dog greets Marine returning from deployment
More TOP STORIES News